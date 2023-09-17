ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,283 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $155.70 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.