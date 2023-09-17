ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,458 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $348,503 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

