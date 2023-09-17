ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,704 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

COF opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

