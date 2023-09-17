ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 381,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after acquiring an additional 489,460 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 829,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 274,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,919,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,773,000 after acquiring an additional 248,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNO opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,239 shares of company stock valued at $583,552 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

