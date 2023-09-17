ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 798,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92,921 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 218,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 115,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 121,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 895,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TDS. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.