ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

CCOI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,123 shares of company stock worth $5,211,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

