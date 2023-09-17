ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. William Blair cut ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

