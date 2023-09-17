ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE DVN opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

