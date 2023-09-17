ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $34,256,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618,813 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,469,000 after purchasing an additional 252,844 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $22.05 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

