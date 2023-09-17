ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

