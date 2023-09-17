ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.46.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock worth $8,576,247. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.83. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $232.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

