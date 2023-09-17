ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 240,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 123.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 428,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Griffon Trading Down 4.7 %

GFF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Griffon’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -6.77%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

