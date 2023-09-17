ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.