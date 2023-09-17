ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $79,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,450. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Further Reading

