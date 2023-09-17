ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 254,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at $489,354.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

