ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,250 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,177 shares in the company, valued at $916,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $263,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,371.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,455 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $220.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average of $207.18. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $229.90.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

