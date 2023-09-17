ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.22 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

