ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $420.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $441.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

