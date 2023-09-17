ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

WTS opened at $178.28 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

