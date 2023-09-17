ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Atrion during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRI opened at $460.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.06. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $439.01 and a fifty-two week high of $705.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.25.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.33%.

ATRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

