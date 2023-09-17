ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPO opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

