ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WesBanco by 552.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.86 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSBC

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.