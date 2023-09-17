ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 73,656 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,787.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $176,629 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.73 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

