ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,747 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN opened at $21.25 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $735.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.