ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $210.93 and a 52-week high of $312.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.22.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

