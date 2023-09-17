ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $8.95 Million in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 186,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHT. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 442.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 216.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UHT

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.