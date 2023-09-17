ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $9.57 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,017,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.01. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

