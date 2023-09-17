ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Brady Stock Down 0.1 %

BRC stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. Brady’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 26.78%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

