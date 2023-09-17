ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,498 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Avient by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Avient’s payout ratio is 15.64%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.
In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
