ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in State Street by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

