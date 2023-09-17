ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $8 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

