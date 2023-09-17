ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,417 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $356.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently -488.87%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

