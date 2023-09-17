ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 15,568 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $705.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

