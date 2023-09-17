ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,164 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.