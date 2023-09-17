ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,294 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock valued at $180,709,440. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

