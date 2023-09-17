ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 43,347 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

TRN stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

