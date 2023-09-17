ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,786 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 58.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. Stepan has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $114.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stepan

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.