ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

