ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.21 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

