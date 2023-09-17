ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,863,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $107.82 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.