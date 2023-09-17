ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,843,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $171.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $200.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

