ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 38,179 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,179 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 779.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 236,786 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,323.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 111,449 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PETS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

PetMed Express stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.68. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.24%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Articles

