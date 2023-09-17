ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $63.80 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

