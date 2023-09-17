ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.84. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.27.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.21%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

