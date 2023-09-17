ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,165 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 989,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.