ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in HNI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

