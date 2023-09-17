Putnam Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 139,280 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,249,000 after purchasing an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $43,605.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGNY

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $34.21 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.