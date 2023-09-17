Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 1,420.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.67%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

