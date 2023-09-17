Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $42.40 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.