Putnam Investments LLC Sells 8,662 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

